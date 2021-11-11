Why Did The Signs Come Off Of Chuck E. Cheese’s In Tyler, Texas?

Get our free mobile app

Seeing what I saw Monday morning had me wondering what's going on with the Chuck E. Cheese's on the loop in Tyler.

Driving into the radio station Monday morning I noticed a crane with its boom perched high in the air with some straps attached to the Chuck E. Cheese's sign. One side of the sign still had the smiling mouse while the other side was empty. Looking at the building itself, Chuck E. Cheese himself was still up but his name was removed and all you saw was an outline of where his name used to be.

The cheesy mouse grin no longer greets drivers along Loop 323 in Tyler.

I stopped in Monday morning and had a peek inside the building through the front windows, because they weren't open yet, and everything seemed to look normal. The games were there and on, the digital menu boards were lit up - everything looked normal. I tried calling them several times, but no one answered the phone. They still looked active on the corporate website. So I'm just wondering what's happening at one of Tyler's birthday destinations. Driving into work this morning (Thursday) I noticed some activity in front of the building. There were painters painting over the spot that once proudly displayed Chuck E. Cheese with his name in red letters.

So what is happening at Tyler's Chuck E. Cheese's?

While out for lunch today my curiosity got the best of me and I just stopped in there and had to find out what was going on. I spoke with the two employees, who were the only people in the building, and inquired as to what is happening. I was told that this location is being renovated and receiving some upgrades along with new branding. The young lady I spoke with said most of their remodeling is happening during the overnight hours so that it doesn't disrupt their daily business.

She mentioned that the restaurant would be receiving new signage, hopefully by next week and that the renovations/remodeling would be complete by late December or early January. So, there are no worries. Your kids are still going to get to attend birthday parties at Chuck E. Cheese's and play those games to win those tickets to trade in on finger puppets and candy!

Judging from the vinyl banner that is now hanging up on the building it appears as if they are dropping the 's' from Chuck E. Cheese's name and will simply be Chuck E. Cheese and he's got an updated profile pic on what appears to the new logo and branding.

