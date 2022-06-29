Luke Combs Is Determined to Lose Weight for His Son: ‘I Want to Be Around’

Luke Combs says he's losing weight. In a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Combs opened about his lifelong battle with his weight and how his newborn son is inspiring him to make a change.

Combs brought up the topic when Lowe asked him about his worst habit, and the singer answered, "I'm wearing a 3X T-shirt. I wouldn't advise it." He dove deeper into the topic of his health, sharing that he realized he was dealt "a horrible genetic dice roll" when he was young, but losing weight is particularly hard for him.

"It was always something that's bugged me," he tells Lowe. "Especially when you're younger, you're like, 'Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.' You start to realize that almost even more when you're older."

"Not that I don't pig out, because I do pig out," he admits, "I'm not trying to say it's not my fault because it is in a lot of ways. But also, I got to this point where I'm like, 'Man, I'd really love to trim down,' and it's so hard for me to do that."

The singer says he knows what to do and what habits to create in order to slim down, but he can't seem to stay consistent. He referred to his relationship with food as a sort of addiction, but unlike those who overcome addictions to drugs, he can't simply quit eating.

"Food is the only drug that you are addicted to that you have to have to live," he says. "I don’t need to have a cigarette to be alive, but I need food to be alive."

Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child, a son named Tex Lawrence, on Father's Day (June 19), and he says his son is already inspiring him to change his habits. Particularly, Combs says he wants to ensure that he's "around" for his son for as long as possible.

"Now this having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way," he says. "I want to be around."

"I'm fine right now, my cholesterol and my blood pressure and stuff, it's fine because I'm a younger guy," he adds. "But by the time I'm 45, it's not going to be because of the shape that I'm in."

In addition to improving his health for himself and his family, Combs has been focusing on improving all aspects of his life and career.

"I want my thing [to be] to continually become better overall," he says. "The show, the songs, everything."