A List Of East Texas Family Friendly 4th Of July Weekend Activities

Get our free mobile app

For the majority of East Texans, it's going to be a long and well-deserved three-day weekend as we celebrate the 4th of July.

With an extra day off there is going to be plenty of time to celebrate our nation's independence as we gather with friends and family this weekend. There will be quite a few events that you and your crew can take part in and have some fun with, whether it's shopping, running, or watching vintage airplanes or fireworks, there are plenty of things to involve the entire family on this holiday weekend.

You'll want to keep both the sunscreen and umbrella handy this holiday weekend. Taking a look at the extended weekend forecast right now (on Wednesday), it looks like there is going to be a 40% chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and a high of 91, Saturday. Sunday sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower with a high of 94 and then mostly sunny and hot again for the 4th with a high of 96. This is Texas though, so anything can change! Just prepare for it all, except for maybe snow!

Hopefully, the weather will cooperate with these family-friendly activities that are happening this 4th of July weekend:

Largest Fly-In And Air Show In US Showcases Wonder Of Flight Getty Images loading...

This is the second year for the airfest that takes place at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport off Hwy. 64 West in Tyler on Friday, July 1st. Check out more than a dozen vintage aircraft and watch the airshow beginning at 6 p.m. Click here for all the details on the Rose City Airfest.

Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 Lucky Larry, Mix 93-1 loading...

It's that time of the month to shop until you drop and find things you didn't know you really needed, but fell in love with them the instant you laid eyes on it. It's literally the world's largest outdoor flea market where you will find anything and everything! Click here for more details along with some comfort tips while shopping Canton First Monday Trade Days.

477851242 Thinkstock / Getty Images loading...

4th Of July weekend wouldn't be complete with an explosive good time during a firework show. Burn bans have recently canceled some firework shows, but there are still plenty planned for the rest of East Texas. Plan it out just right and you can see a firework show Saturday, Sunday, and Monday night! Unfortunately, some shows have been canceled due to burn bans, but there are plenty more to watch though!

Marathon running race in the light of evening Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Freedom Fighter 5k & Lil' Firecracker Kid's Dash @ Bergfeld Park

Begin the 4th of July with a run/walk event that will benefit Boot Campaign. The event will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, July 4th at Bergfeld Park in Tyler and is for the little ones to the big ones!

Photo: Alexander Shalamov/Thinkstock Photo: Alexander Shalamov/Thinkstock loading...

In addition to those events, lots of grills will be fired up and burgers and hot dogs grilled, and boats on the lake. Don't forget about those life jackets for everyone on the boat or personal watercraft.

Have an exciting and fun 4th of July!

Be Careful, Y'all, These are the 7 Most Dangerous Lakes in Texas According to AZ Animals there are a few lakes you should probably take off your list to visit, or at the very least be visited with extreme caution. State records reveal that more than 300 people drown in Texas each year.

Book a Stay at this Unique Jail Themed Airbnb in Pearland, Texas This jail stay will be a good and memorable stay full of happy memories.

Unbelievable $9 Million Dollar Property on Possum Kingdom Lake This is the house and property that dreams are made of: