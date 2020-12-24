HBO Max has added the iconic Wonder Woman television series from the 1970s to its streaming library in advance of the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere.

The show stars Lynda Carter as the titular Amazonian princess who travels to 1940s America under the alias Diana Prince. There, she serves as assistant to the handsome but trouble-prone Maj. Steve Trevor (Lyle Waggoner).

All 60 episodes of the Wonder Woman series are now available on the WarnerMedia-owned streamer. Fans can start with The New Original Wonder Woman TV movie pilot from November 1975, which aired before the series officially began in April, 1976. The 13-episode first season initially ran on ABC, while Seasons 2 and 3 aired on CBS. Season 1 took place during World War II, but the subsequent seasons were set in the 1970s and re-billed as The New Adventures of Wonder Woman with a new cast.

Carter also stars in The CW's Supergirl, and she has a small cameo in Patty Jenkins' upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. The follow-up to 2017's Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 continues the journey of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince in a whole new decade. You can read our review here.

So what are you waiting for? Get your Wonder Woman on! There's no telling how long the Wonder Woman series will remain on HBO Max for, so it's best to watch it while you can. Plus, there's no better time to watch it than in anticipation of Wonder Woman 1984, which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, December 25th.