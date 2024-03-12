These Major Brands Will Be Closing Stores in ’24

So many major retailers will be shuttering brick-and-mortar stores around the country this year. While we can't confirm which if any of these closures will be in Texas towns and cities, seemingly no store is safe.

You know a couple of weeks ago my wife went grocery shopping, at a real grocery store, for the first time since COVID. She just got into the habit of ordering from Target and Walmart online and realized it's super convenient. I'm happy to report that she had a good time.

I've always been more of a swing-by-the-store kinda guy. Even through COVID.

So while consumers move more and more to online shopping, just like my wife, the landscape of stores is changing too. I won't get into it right now, but I am not a big fan of forced self-checkout. WHO'S WITH ME!? And now there are so many stores you don't get the option of a checker any longer.

From Aldi to Costco, Walmart, and even designer stores, it looks like no one is safe. Business status can change on a dime, but let’s see which household names are closing the doors for good in 2023. Will your local store be next – or has it managed to escape the retail apocalypse?

Be on the lookout a few of your favorite stores may soon be closing locations. Finance Buzz created a list of big brands that are and we've got the list for you hopefully, you'll be prepared when and if the time does come.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins