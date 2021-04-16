Man Finds Live Poisonous Snake in a Bag of Grocery Store Lettuce

Talk about fresh! When you buy a bag of fresh lettuce at the grocery store, that's exactly what you want, but a live poisonous snake in the bag as well? No thank you.

Alexander White recently found a live snake in a bag of fresh lettuce. He and his partner Amelie found a baby pale-headed snake in with his baby cos lettuce from his local grocery store.

White's mother recently shared the store on social media which has now gone viral. She warns everyone to check lettuce packages before purchasing.

The lettuce was purchased from an Aldi store near the couple's home.

We've worked with the customer and the team at Wire to identify the snake's natural habitat, which is certainly not an Aldi store.-Statement from Aldi