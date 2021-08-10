Aggressive, Venomous Snake On The Loose In A Grand Prairie Neighborhood

Get our free mobile app

Snakes in general freak many people out, but a venomous snake on the loose terrifies many too.

I'm not afraid to admit it to you IN WRITING, that I'm not really a fan of snakes. They just kind of creep me out as they slither along side to side while sticking out that forked black tongue. Just writing this makes the hair on my arm stand up - it's just creepy. When I ran across this on social media I was a bit freaked out.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department Facebook page a venomous West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure last Tuesday (August 03) and hasn't been seen since. This pet, yes - it was someone's pet, was legal and permitted to possess by permit from the State of Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The owner called Grand Prairie animal services to report the escape.

The six foot cobra made its slithering escape to freedom while the owner was building a new enclosure for it.

The police department is warning residents in the area to be on the lookout for it but not to approach or attempt to capture it because it is extremely venomous and aggressive. Area hospitals have also been alerted so that if someone arrives in their emergency room with a snake bit they can potentially treat it with anti-venom.

The police department is now reviewing policies with Texas Parks and Wildlife when it comes to allowing venomous snake in a residential setting.

This cobra has its own Twitter account.

