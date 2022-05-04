Man Sifts Out A 2.38 Carat Brown Diamond At Crater Of Diamonds In Arkansas

Get our free mobile app

There's a state park in Arkansas where you can go digging and sifting through the dirt to discover diamonds. Crater Of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro, Arkansas hosts thousands of park guests each year as they descend upon the park in search of that clear shiny stone that is so precious.

The best part about this state park is that if you find a diamond you get to keep it. No matter how small or large, if you discover a precious stone you get to keep it no matter the value that is placed upon it. That's exactly what happened to Adam Hardin on April 10th.

Where and how did he discover the diamond?

While wet sifting through the dirt in the park's 37-acre search area known as East Drain, Adam had been flipping his screens over letting the smaller things fall through and that's when he noticed the diamond.

It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over. When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’

Adam took the newly discovered gem to be evaluated by the park's interpreter, Waymon Cox. Cox described the diamond that Hardin found as being

"about the size of a pinto bean, with a coffee brown color and a rounded shape. It has a metallic shine typical of all diamonds found at the park, with a few inclusions and crevices running all along the surface."

Hardin has been visiting the park for more than a decade and is in a competition with a buddy to see who can find the largest diamond and so far he has his buddy beat now by more than a half-carat! He plans on selling this diamond to a dealer and will return to the park again to find another one, hopefully, larger.

Crater Of Diamonds State Park says that as of May 03, 2022, there have been 260 diamonds discovered and registered with the park's office weighing in more than 44 karats total. On average, one to two diamonds are found each day.

How many diamonds are found at Crater Of Diamonds State Park?

What's astonishing is that more than 75,000 diamonds have been discovered since the land became an Arkansas state park in 1972. The largest diamond to ever come out of this land was a 40.23-carat diamond back in 1924. The second-largest diamond was unearthed on Labor Day 2020. It was 9.07-carat brown gem too.

You can find Crater of Diamonds State Park on Arkansas Highway 301 in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

