Kids are out for the school year and temperatures are getting hot outside. It’s quickly becoming summertime in East Texas and it’s an exciting time of the year.

Sure, we will all be hugging our air conditioners very soon. But we’re also used to the weather, and at least we know what to expect here in East Texas. Just because it gets hot outside doesn’t mean we’re staying indoors all the time. We still love to get outside and have some fun.

One of the most fun things you can do around East Texas has to be a visit to the Tyler State Park. There truly is so much to do, whether you want to go fishing, take a hike along the trails, or maybe just a picnic in the park.

A Giant Duck Lands at Tyler State Park

There is also something fun and new at the park. It’s big and intends to stay, at least according to their post on social media. This gigantic yellow duck looks like a blast for anyone wanting to spend time on the water.

READ MORE: Top East Texas Activities for Young Kids

East Texans Can Vote on the Duck’s Name

But the problem is that the duck doesn’t have a name just yet. And the Tyler State Park is looking for your input. They have narrowed it down to four choices which are: Jellybean, Sunflower, Buttercup, or Lucy. My vote is for Sunflower.

There is no word on when the voting will close so get your vote in now.

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Funny Duck Names East Texans Suggested Online

Other funny name suggestions online have been Moby Duck or The Quacken.

By the looks of the votes so far, I think the duck will be named Lucy.

Best Waterparks Across the State of Texas Let's take a look at some of the best waterparks found around the great state of Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins