TYLER, TEXAS -- I didn't imagine I would stop and take the time to write an entire post about the strangest place to find some of THE BEST chicken strips I've ever had. Not just in Tyler, Texas. But anywhere. Ever.

But here we are.

And honestly, I wouldn't be writing this if I didn't feel these chicken strips were worth it. But y'all. I feel it's my duty to make you aware of the strangest, most surprising place (to me) to find some of the best chicken strips in Tyler. Not because this isn't a fantastic place to enjoy lunch or dinner, because it is, but because of the type of food they offer.

And on top of that--these chicken strips are extraordinarily affordable. In fact, I'm concerned that simply by writing this and spreading the word, they're gonna hike up that price ASAP. So, like...don't tell anyone, ok? Kidding, kidding. Please support these people.

I Was Absolutely Not Expecting This From a Fast Casual Italian Restaurant

So I was DoorDash-ing the other day. (I've been Door Dashing A LOT lately. Got in the habit during quarantine, and frankly, now I'm absurdly spoiled. But that's another issue.) ANYWAY, I opted for Piada Italian Street Food because I initially wanted a pasta dish or something. Cuz YUM.

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As I was perusing the menu, I noticed that they offered chicken strips. However, they're only found on the Kids' Menu. "Hmm. Actually, chicken strips sound pretty good," I thought to myself. And I figured it was a kid's serving, so I added them to my cart and decided to make them an appetizer.

These Weren’t Regular Kid’s Menu Chicken Strips

When my order arrived, I was pulling everything out of the bag when I noticed the chicken strips. I'd been expecting the same old, same old run-of-the-mill kids' meal chicken strip you see at most places. But these...

These chicken strips on the Piada Italian Street Food Kid's Menu looked like something my grandmother would've lovingly prepared many years ago. They were frankly much bigger than I'd anticipated, and they looked as if they'd been hand-breaded by a chef.

Why Are These Chicken Strips SO Good?!

But even more impressive than that? THEY WERE DELICIOUS. The chicken was tender, the flavor was perfect, and honestly, the only thing missing was ranch dressing and/or mashed potatoes and gravy. Someone, please help me understand how some of the very best chicken strips I have ever had were on the kids' menu at a fast-casual Italian place.

(Not that I'm complaining.)

Tyler Food Lovers May Need to Try These ASAP

Highly recommend. (Also try the raspberry Italian soda, cuz OMG.)

Where's an unexpected eatery in East Texas where you discovered something surprisingly amazing? Send us a note at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com

Read More: One of Tyler’s Favorite Restaurants Is Closing for a Week

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15 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley