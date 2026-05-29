A former East Texas junior high school coach is now accused of sexually assaulting a woman. According to KETK, a woman stopped by the Mount Pleasant Police Department late on February 15 requesting to speak privately with an officer. The woman reported that on February 13 she was drinking at an unknown residence and that Antione Javon Ross had been asked to take her home.

It was approximately 12:29 a.m. when the woman’s mother received a call from a friend stating that the woman had been crying and claimed Ross had sexually assaulted her.

What the Victim Told Investigators

The victim told law enforcement that she didn’t remember going home that night and only remembers waking up, telling Ross to ‘get off her,’ and then seeing him leave.

Before speaking with officers, the victim went to the emergency room for a SANE exam.

READ MORE: Texas Coach Lawsuit Alleges Naked Locker Room Punishment

Detectives Identify Mount Pleasant ISD Coach

Detectives assigned to the case eventually made their way to Mount Pleasant ISD and confirmed that Ross was a junior high coach. When approached by officers Ross said, “I kinda know what you’re talking about.”

At that time, Ross told detectives that he had already spoken with a lawyer and would not be answering any questions.

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Former Coach Arrested and Released on Bond

Investigators obtained the woman’s SANE kit and paperwork, which they determined provided enough probable cause to charge Ross with sexual assault. Ross was arrested on April 29 and was released in early May on a $100,000 bond.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unsolved Cases for Tyler Police Department (2026 Edition) Here are the cases that Tyler Police are still working to solve. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins