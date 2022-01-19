This Colonial Mansion Ranch in Saltillo, Texas is one of a kind and it's currently for sale, someone who wants to own a large piece of Texas is going to love this place. There are definitely some things that will need some work or places that you could customize to what you like but this huge home on over 450 acres is going to be someone's dream come true.

Looking at the property alone it's 462 acres, the home itself is 5 bedrooms, 7 and 1/2 bathrooms and totals 10,679 square feet. You're probably wondering who in the world created this huge home on a gigantic piece of property 90 minutes outside of Dallas? This place was built by a high ranking official with the Dallas Cowboys, and now it makes more sense.

This House Offers a Lot But the Indoor Pool is the Best

The home is built with red bricks and white pillars, all the locals call this place "The Big Red House". The home offers two master suites, 2 kitchens, a billiards room, it even has a large office and board room upstairs. But probably the most exciting feature inside the house is the heated indoor pool, it has glass panels with a pool house. You have to check out the photos below.

You Can Still Make Upgrades

As this home was built in 1964 there is room for some upgrades as you see fit on the property. The home address is 13673 Interstate Highway 30 E, Saltillo, TX 75478. And the current list price is $4,620,000. It's out of my price range but the house has been on the market for over 4 months at this time, if it's something you can afford you'll probably be able to talk down the price a bit.

Check out the mansion for yourself:

