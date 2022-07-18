This Nacogdoches, Texas Home For Sale Is Perfect for Entertaining

As I get a little older I have to admit I am happy spending my free time at home, but if you own a property like this one in Nacogdoches, Texas you would have friends and family stopping by all the time. Which sounds like a dream come true because I love seeing family but it’s always nice when you don’t have to go anywhere. Which is why this beautiful home and amazing outdoor area would be perfect if you love to entertain guests.

If you like saving money you’ll also appreciate that the list price of this home at 232 Bostwick Street in Nacogdoches just dropped in price by $100k, the list price is now $1,750,000. According to realtor.com the home has only been for sale for a couple months so it seems that the owner is motivated to sell this gorgeous property.

So Many Cool This to Love About This Property in Nacogdoches, TX

Obviously, the outdoor area with outdoor pool, guest house, and cabana are all huge selling points for this property but there is so much more that I like about this place. If you enjoy cooking outdoors, you’re in luck there is a full kitchen set up with a pizza oven. Let’s also not forget about the awesome media room and for the adults there is a nice wine cellar.

Everything is Bigger in This Nacogdoches, TX Home

The home itself is 4 bedrooms, 4 ½ bathrooms, totaling 7,414 square feet sitting on 3 acres of land. The kitchen pantry is one of the largest I have ever seen in a home. The walk-in closet in the master suite is gigantic. You have to see this home for yourself, you’re going to love it.

