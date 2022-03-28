Maple Is As Sweet As Syrup And Has Sweet Love To Give

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for some sweet love, that is unconditional and will always be there for you, then you need to head over to Pets Fur People in Tyler right away because there is a pet that is loaded with sweetness and love to give to you.

Maple, just like syrup, has the most beautiful golden coat with a brown nose to go along and some striking golden eyes that will stare into your soul. She's a medium to large dog that really requires an active family with a big backyard to run and play in.

Maple has been spayed, is current on starting her vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Maple will go home with a starter kit of food, bedding, a collar and leash in addition to a half-price certificate on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Layla call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

