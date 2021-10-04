Maple Was Alone And Living By An Abandoned Building

Get our free mobile app

A domesticated animal should not be left alone to fend for itself on our city streets or in the county. These animals depend upon us for their survival.

There are those that will say, it's an animal and it will find something to eat and survive. Yes, that is true, but when they're domesticated they usually rely upon us, humans, to feed them and care for them. In the case of Miss Maple, she was found by an abandoned building and obviously didn't have a home to call her own.

Thankfully a good Samaritan rescued Maple and sought out the care of Pets Fur People in Tyler. They gave her nourishment along with some love and now she's ready for a new home. Maple is about a year old, weighs forty pounds and has been spayed and is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes.

She has a beautiful golden coat with golden eyes to match and Gayle Helms, executive director of Pets Fur People believes Maple would thrive as a member of an active family. Maple will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Maple call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb's All Under $90 A Night Fulfull your curiousity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway.

A Look Inside Jacksonville's Most Expensive Home It's not about the size of the home in this case, but the overall expanse of the property it sits on.

A Look Inside One Of Tyler's Most Expensive Homes This beautiful property is located near Lake Tyler and nearly encompasses 70 acres.