Maren Morris performed a tongue-in-cheek stoner anthem about American marijuana legalization during her time as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (Aug. 16). “Let’s light up legally — from the purple hazy mountains, from sea to THC,” the song concludes.

“It’s hard to keep track of where you can and can’t smoke,” the country star explained before beginning “Blaze Across the USA,” a cross-country sweep of states where it’s legal to possess marijuana. Fans can watch her full monologue below, but the song begins at 8:30:

During her time hosting Kimmel, Morris welcomed the retro-soul band Gabriels as the musical guest, and interviewed actor and comedian Meg Stalter. Even Willie Nelson joined remotely from his home to discuss his new book, Willie Nelson’s Letters to America.

In fact, Morris’ monologue included a nod to “living legend” Nelson: Before her song, she noted that he “sent her some brownies” despite being unable to appear for the show in person.

“If you can’t find me later, I’ll probably be freaking out on the roof," Morris joked, a nod to Nelson's own penchant for pot.

Morris joins Nelson as one of many country artists who’ve performed songs about weed. That long musical tradition includes Nelson's “It’s All Going to Pot” with Merle Haggard and “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die,” which Nelson has performed with a variety of artists: Kris Kristofferson, rapper Snoop Dogg, Emmylou Harris, Jimmy Buffett the Avett Brothers and more.

Country Artists Who Have Smoked Pot and Told Us About It: