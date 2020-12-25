Margot Robbie Says Barbie Movie Will Be ‘Totally Different’

Margot Robbie has gone on the record to tell fans that her Barbie movie will be completely unexpected. The Birds of Prey star signed on to produce and play the popular Mattel toy on the big screen for a while now, and now we finally have an update.

Sony has been developing the project for the past few years. After considering both Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway, the studio cast Robbie in the role of Barbie in 2018. Later in 2019, Greta Gerwig (Little Women) and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) signed on to pen the script, with Gerwig possibly directing.

In a new profile with The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie and her LuckyChap producing partners teased the Barbie movie, offering some insight into what the project is exactly going to be. Robbie was clear in stating that the Barbie movie people have in their heads is not what they will see on screen.

"And we like the things that feel a little left of center. Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn't know you wanted.'"

This little tidbit of information certainly ups the ante for Sony's Barbie project. It's hard to imagine a creative team consisting of Robbie, Gerwig, and Baumbach making this movie by the book — all three have unique, signature artistic styles. Robbie is known for playing dynamic female leads: Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. We imagine her Barbie is going to be anything but conventional.