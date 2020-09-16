Next Gen Console Gaming is Gonna be Great

Earlier today (September 16), Sony presented a banger of a showcase for their upcoming PlayStation 5 console. We learned some more about already announced games and got some surprise announcements, too. More importantly, we got a price and release date for both their standard and all digital console.

I personally am a PlayStation fan. I have owned, and still own, each console. I can't say anything against Microsoft's XBox series of consoles other than they have just had no appeal to me whatsoever. Honestly, I would pick up a Nintendo Switch before an XBox console. Why? The games that PlayStation and Nintendo offers have more appeal to me.

I am excited for the PlayStation 5. Sony's next gen console will be in stores November 12 with two versions to choose from. For those that love physical media, like myself, the PlayStation 5 will run you $499. There is also a digital version, that has the same hardware specs but without a disc drive, for $399. I will be picking up the $499 version, maybe not at launch but pretty soon after.

As far as games, I'm excited for the lineup that will be available on launch day and shortly after.

Spiderman: Miles Morales - $49.99

A remake of Demon's Souls will be available for $69.99. Then later in 2020 and into 2021, we will see some more great games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Horizon Forbidden West

Godfall

The game that got me the most excited, even though it may still be a bit before we see it, the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI. Final Fantasy in my favorite video game series. This game will be a day one purchase and I'll probably pick up whatever special editions are offered.

All in all, whether you're a XBox fan or a PlayStation fan, the next generation of consoles is gonna be great.