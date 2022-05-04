A Life-Sized ‘Barbie Dream House’ is Coming to Texas This Summer

I can't remember how old I was at the time--maybe 6 or 7-years-old. But I do know that all I wanted for Christmas was that oh-so-captivating Barbie Dream House.

Although it took a couple of years, I'll never forget how excited I was to see that Santa had brought the joy-inducing pink plastic house that was my go-to activity for a while. Granted, I've moved on these last few years or so ;), I still have fond memories of how much I loved it.

But what is it about Barbie that continues to capture the imaginations of so many kids?

After all, Barbie and her plastic toy companions haven't always received the best press these days. She's critiqued for her stereo-typical beach girl vibes and what comes across as kind of a shallow message to young girls about what it means to be a "pretty girl" in this admittedly sometimes shallow world in which we live. I get that.

At the same time, Barbie--or Mattel, rather--has worked hard to change that superficial image "she's" been accused of fostering in our young. They've done this in a variety of ways including a more diverse array of Barbie Dolls, as well as a more definitive focus on inspiring kids to have more of an interest in developing STEM skills and other intellectual pursuits.

Honestly, the pink and fun-loving aspects of Barbie don't really bother me, though. I am grateful they've changed the scale of their focus, however. Both metaphorically, and now in the physical world.

And better yet? You and your kiddos can experience that right here in Texas this summer. More specifically? In Houston.

Tickets to the 'World of Barbie' went on pre-sale on May 3 and general ticket sales start on May 21. I have a feeling these may go pretty fast. Particularly so, as we've been seeing some new photos of the new Barbie movie that will be coming out in the future.

So what can we expect from this exciting, immersive experience? Theworldofbarbie.com website describes it this way:

The World of Barbie is an immersion into the lifestyle of Barbie —the world’s most iconic trendsetter. Guests can step into her world and interact with a range of fun Barbie activations, which have been carefully curated to inspire the limitless potential in every girl.

And as you can see in the photos, some of these interactive exhibits look to include Barbie's laboratory, a tour bus, a music studio, and more! It's basically like being able to take a walk through Barbie's Dream House.

Here's a quick photographic journey through the initial renderings of what we can expect in Houston, Texas this summer.

