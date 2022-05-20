A majority of us do not know Mark Scirto personally but a majority of us have allowed him into our homes during the week at 4, 5, 6 and 10 p.m. So I guess, in a way, a majority of us do know Mark Scirto. That's why East Texans have been sending prayers and well wishes to Mark after we learned he had suffered a stroke. Thursday, May 19, we got an update from KLTV about Mark and how he is doing with more news coming soon.

KLTV let it's viewers know on Thursday, May 19, that Mark Scirto is recovering very well after suffering a stroke. He has spoken several times with his colleagues at KLTV over the last week. They even reported that he joined them via a video call during a staff meeting earlier this week.

There is a special email set up to send Mark a prayer or a "Get Well" wish, getwellmark@kltv.com, and he has been getting those prayers and well wishes and "reading every single one."

This is excellent news to hear. What's even better is that we all will get a BIG update on Monday. If I had to guess, they will probably have a segment during their main newscast where they talk with Mark, possibly live, to get a more detailed update on his recovery.

Keep those well wishes and prayers going as we all hope Mark will be back in our living rooms soon.

Original Story from Monday, May 16

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Born and raised in Lindale, lived in Tyler for about 20 years. One constant through my years in East Texas has been KLTV meteorologist Mark Scirto. With the exception of a few years, he has always been the weather man I remember giving the daily forecast or informing us about severe weather moving through the area. That's why I was sad to hear the news on Friday, May 13 that Mark had suffered a stroke.

Mark Scirto has been the go to meteorologist in East Texas for three plus decades. His knowledge of weather and how it moves through our area is really unmatched. Personally, when severe weather moves through East Texas, I turn to KLTV and will watch Mark's coverage.

For one, severe weather fascinates me. Watching the lightning light up the night sky then hearing the booming thunder mixed with the sound of a heavy rain is a true experience for me. I also watch because I love the educational experience of his coverage. He's not scaring us into jumping into our closets, he takes the information he has in front of him, along with the information from the National Weather Service, and gives us an accurate depiction of what's going on around us.

Just watching this Facebook Live coverage from earlier this month shows that off perfectly.

For full disclosure, our group of radio stations, 101.5 KNUE, Mix 93.1, Classic Rock 96.1 and 107.3 KISS FM has been partnered with KLTV for many years to bring you a daily forecast from their weather team. Mark Scirto delivers the afternoon, evening and overnight forecasts for you on our airwaves. Last week, May 9 through the 13, I was getting the forecasts from either Andrew Tate, Cody Gottschalk or KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek. I thought Mark was just on vacation.

It wasn't until the 5 o'clock news that I learned, as many of you did, that Mark had suffered a stroke.

You may have noticed Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto hasn’t been on our newscasts for several days. We want you to know... Posted by KLTV 7 on Friday, May 13, 2022

As they said in their report, Mark is recovering well and is itching to get back to work. I've communicated with Andrew Tate and Cody Gottschalk this weekend and they are very appreciative of the prayers for Mark.

Your prayer doesn't have to be anything elaborate, just a simple

Lord, I pray for your help in healing Mark and for the doctors and nurses who are assisting him. Amen.

You can also send your personal well wishes to Mark through a special email set up for him, GetWellMark@kltv.com. We hope to have him back telling us to get into our small, windowless interior rooms very soon.

