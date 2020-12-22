Matthew West Presents ‘A Covid Christmas’
2020 will go down in history books as the year of disbelief, unrest, losing all self discipline and being the most selfish year ever. People have been awful, our political system is one big joke and a pandemic has kept us inside and masked up. I'm done. I'm so done. Having said all that, I have found small moments of humor in this dumpster fire of a year. So has Christian artist Matthew West.
Christian artist Matthew West has provided a couple points of light in this trash year. First, he gave us the ultimate Thanksgiving song in "Gobble, Gobble." Listen to it and tell me it's not.
Silly? Of course. Catchy? Also of course. The perfect Thanksgiving song? It's right up there with Adam Sandler's Thanksgiving Song.
Matthew West has now brought us a brand new version of the classic "Twas The Night Before Christmas" story. It has been updated perfectly to reflect 2020.
'Twas The Night Before Christmas (2020 Edition) Written by Matthew West:
'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the place, Every smile was hidden by a mask on each face. To see Christmas morning they hardly could wait, All gathered together in groups no more than eight. And making quite sure that every single germ was dead, There was no scent of Christmas, only Lysol instead! But oh my my, oh well well, Does it really even matter? We’ve all lost our sense of smell. Amazon brought all our boxes to town, We got out the Clorox and wiped them all down. Mom glued to her laptop, online shopping in a trance, While the kids were rehearsing their next TikTok dance! Then we all took a vote who was naughty, who was nice, But the results were disputed because some voted twice. With each sugar cookie, my weight, it did mount. So, I yelled to the scale, “I demand a recount!” Less money for spending, but oh, what the heck! Maybe next year they’ll send us a stimulus check. The children finally nestled snug in their beds, As nightmares of virtual learning danced in their heads. And mothers and fathers exhausted aplenty Bowed their heads and gave thanks – we survived 2020. Then down through the chimney, with all of the loot, Came jolly old Santa... in a hazmat suit. With a “ho ho ho,” he said, “I’ll see you later, "The governor closed Santa’s workshop, so you all get toilet paper!” Yes, he quickly appeared and then quickly he went Santa Claus, the world’s largest superspreader event. Now on Republican, on Democrat, on Independent, too! The last part of the story is for me and for you. To a world that’s in darkness, may we all be a light, A Covid Christmas to all, and to all a good night!