Matthew West Presents ‘A Covid Christmas’

2020 will go down in history books as the year of disbelief, unrest, losing all self discipline and being the most selfish year ever. People have been awful, our political system is one big joke and a pandemic has kept us inside and masked up. I'm done. I'm so done. Having said all that, I have found small moments of humor in this dumpster fire of a year. So has Christian artist Matthew West.

Christian artist Matthew West has provided a couple points of light in this trash year. First, he gave us the ultimate Thanksgiving song in "Gobble, Gobble." Listen to it and tell me it's not.

Silly? Of course. Catchy? Also of course. The perfect Thanksgiving song? It's right up there with Adam Sandler's Thanksgiving Song.

Matthew West has now brought us a brand new version of the classic "Twas The Night Before Christmas" story. It has been updated perfectly to reflect 2020.

'Twas The Night Before Christmas (2020 Edition) Written by Matthew West: