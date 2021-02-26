Mayhem Monster Truck Show Next Week

They are bringing Monster Trucks to the Angelina County Expo Center in Lufkin. There is always something interesting at this show, and this time it's some big time nationally televised trucks. The original Texas monster truck 'King Krunch,' Hot Foot Superstar 'Twisted Addiction,' 20 Year Veteran 'Nitro Menace,' new mom 'Jail Bird,' and rookie of the year 'Nitro Hornet.' They are all coming to entertain us here in the Pineywoods.

Two shows, one each night. The first night is Friday March 5th, and they all go again on Saturday March 6th, 2021. Be there for all the monster truck wheelies, racing, and freestyle action starting at 7:30pm. Come early for the free Fan Zone Pit Party starting at 6pm. Get up Close and Personal with the Monster Trucks and get autographs from the drivers.

You can get tickets in person, cash only, at Dupree Tire in Lufkin. To get them online just click here. Advance ticket prices are reasonably priced. Kids from ages 3-12 are $12 and presale Adults are $18. You can get tickets at the Expo the day of, just expect to pay a little more.

There is always something extra for the fans. Check out the Lonestar Side X Side wars. Take a ride in a real monster truck with your kids on the'Tantrum' Monster Truck. It will be running during breaks and after the show.

Bring your earplugs, and some extra cash, especially if you have the kids. They are going to want something off of the merch tables for sure. There is limited seating and social distancing will be a must. Rain or Shine, but it's inside. The weather actually looks pretty good next weekend, but after the sun goes down you will need your jacket.