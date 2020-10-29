Michigan Couple Busted for Unemployment Fraud Via Instagram

I'm sorry but I laughed way too hard at this.

United States Attorney Matthew Schneider told Fox 2 Detroit that, with unemployment numbers rising too 8.5%, our country is potentially looking at huge numbers of fraud cases, and one of them has already been busted right here in the mitten state.

Johnny Richardson and Micahia Taylor are the latest scammers to be caught here in Michigan. They're being charged with wire fraud, meaning that they worked with a state employee who has access to unemployment benefits.

How does it work? The alleged suspects filed an unemployment claim; afterward, the insider would override the fraud alert and cut the suspects a check.

Micahia and Johnny weren't shy about sharing their new wealth, either - they posted pictures on Instagram of their new purchases, including Louis Vuitton bags and new cars. The alleged fraud totaled up to $2.5 million.

The couple is facing up to 20 years in prison.

I mean, unfortunately, this is a case of "play stupid games, win stupid prizes." This is how they were catching people who were breaking the mandatory 14-day quarantine in Hawaii - tourists were showing up and posting pictures from the beach. And then, they got busted.

Two points for confidence for these two, but that's it. Shameful that they took money from people who truly needed it to feed their families.