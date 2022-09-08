Kilgore, TX Cops Arrest 5 From Michigan On Organized Theft Charges

Gregg County Jail

When I first read this story, I had to find out exactly how many miles Flint, Michigan was from Kilgore. For the record, its 1,140 miles or a 17 hour car drive or a 6 hour flight from their to the nearest major airport. These alleged organized theft suspect are a LONG way from home and have to deal with "Texas Justice".

The Incident Reportedly Happened This Past Sunday At The Kilgore Wal-Mart

Wolterk
According to information from the Kilgore Police Department, at around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Walmart’s security team contacted police to report five people walking through the store with “a large amount of items in several carts.” as was reported by KLTV.

There Was A Problem Once They Arrived To Checkout.

AFP via Getty Images
Police said the suspects were attempting to pay with gift cards that were invalid before asking the clerk to ring up the merchandise an alternate way. But, by the time the suspects thought twice about it and abandoned their carts and attempts to purchase the items and leave the store, they were met by police.

The 5 Men Who Were Arrested Are From Michigan.

Getty Images
All five were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail on a charge of organized retail theft greater than $2500, less than $30,000, which is a state jail felony. Police said they also found a large amount of merchandise in their vehicle they suspect was stolen from Lowe’s in Henderson.

Dequan Chandler, 20, of Burton, MI;

Gregg County Jail
Amarieon Embury, 20, Of Flint, MI

Gregg County Jail
Insan Thomas, 20, of Flint, MI

Gregg County Jail

Jacari Williams, 20, of Flint, MI.

Gregg County Jail
Keyvon Dunbar, 17, of Flint, MI

Gregg County Jail
