There is no doubt that this Longview, Texas home is nice, but it seems like the home owners are in no rush to sell this property as it's been on the market for over 330 days at this point. It's unusual to hear of a property to be on the market that long seeing as how so many people are moving to Texas recently. While I am not a real estate expect it seems as though everyone agrees that the nearly $1.7 million dollar price tag is just a bit too high for this property.

The home itself is large, it comes with 6 bedrooms, 7 and 1/2 bathrooms and is nearly 9,350 square feet of space. The home address is 11 Thorntree Drive in Longview, TX and the home does come with a large piece of land at 2.43 acres. But as you see in the pictures there is a lot that you can do to this home to make it more comfortable for you and your family.

Get our free mobile app

Room To Make This Million Dollar Home Your Own

The home has been on the market for a while but it's still very nice, and there is still plenty of room to put your own style on this home. If it were my home I would be looking at removing some of the wallpaper and changing out some of the window coverings throughout the house.

There Is A Lot to Love About This Million Dollar Home in Longview

While there are some things I would love to change about this home there are things I absolutely love about it too like the pool and pool house. This home would be ideal for entertaining friends and family. Just look at the photos you'll really like this place, whether you can afford it or not.

Million Dollar Longview Home on the Market Almost Full Year This Longview, TX home has been on the market for over 330 days with a price tag of just under $1.7 million dollars.

Most Expensive Home in Kilgore, Texas This home comes in at just under 1.7 million and includes over 106 acres of land.