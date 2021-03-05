No studio for 2021 five time ACM nominee, Miranda Lambert. Not for this project anyway. The Texas native and her fellow Texas collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, are returning to the basics for their newest project.

Get our free mobile app

In fact the first song, “In His Arms,” is out now. Give the stripped down performance video a watch up top.

Miranda posted to her socials this week, "Announcing The Marfa Tapes. A project by @jackingram, @jonrandallmusic and me. Recorded in Marfa, TX. They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music.

The trio began teasing fans about a new project this week, Randall even got back on Twitter to get in on the big reveal. Now we know the new collaboration will be called The Marfa Tapes, and it will be released on May 7th.

They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing… We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music. - MIranda Lambert

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to continuously stream the best music in the world. Sounds great at work during the week, or relaxing on the weekend. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen to too, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.