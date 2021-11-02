Live music is back in East Texas. This Veteran's Day Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy plans to celebrate our veterans with a giant concert.

This November 11th one of Texas' most electrifying entertainers, Jack Ingram, will be taking the stage at Circle M Crawfish. We are looking forward to this, the 2007 ACM New Male Vocalist of the Year is back in East Texas bringing his unparalled live show to Big Sandy for a great cause.

Leading up to the concert Saturday (Nov. 13th) Circle M will be celebrating our veterans on November 10th, the Marine Corps. birthday, by donating a percentage of beer and wine sales to an East Texas Marine charity.

The next day, November 11th, veterans will receive 20% off of their meals as a small token of appreciation.

All this leads up to the big show on Saturday, November 13th, with GRAMMY nominated Jack Ingram, and special guest Jenn Ford.

Most recently Ingram joined Jon Randall and country super star Miranda Lambert on a collaborative project, The Marfa Tapes. Released in May of this year, Lambert says of their project and it's songs:

"They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing… We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music."

Get more details and secure your tickets to the concert right here.

Jack Ingram has been a fixture in the Texas scene for over two decades, but he broke out nationally in the mid-2000s when his single "Wherever You Are" rose to number one on the Billboard country charts. Ingram had six more songs enter the country Top 40 including: "Love You", "Lips of an Angel", "Measure of a Man", "Maybe She'll Get Lonely", "That's a Man", and "Barefoot and Crazy".

