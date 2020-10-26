A Jerry Jeff Walker Appreciation Post, RIP Gypsy Songman

Over the weekend the world lost a musical legend. Jerry Jeff Walker died Friday (October 23rd), he had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. He was 78.

Known inside and outside of Texas as a genius songwriter, and performer, one of his greatest talents may have been that of facilitator; helping to launch the careers of so many artists who are now regarded as legends in their own right including Ray Wylie and Guy Clark.

Wade Bowen credited Walker for “helping light a fire in my heart for real music.” Jack Ingram tweeted that "He was an absolute treasure in my life & a real hero."

The legend was there for many memorable points in Cody Johnson's life, “Mississippi you’re on my mind” was playing in the truck the night I made out with my NOW wife, Brandi, on our first date. “LA Freeway” came on the radio in an Uber after I had landed there to meet my band."

Thomas D, Mooney from New Slang hit the nail on the head when he tweeted: "Without Jerry Jeff, none of this down here in Texas is happening—or is substantially smaller and it all sounds less fun and cool." And, yeah, Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson knew what they were doing when they name-checked him in “Luckenbach, Texas."