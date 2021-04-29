No studio needed for 2021 five time ACM nominee, Miranda Lambert. Not for this project anyway. The Texas native and a couple of her fellow Texas collaborators; Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, are returning to the basics for their newest project.

Get our free mobile app

Back in March the trio revealed their newest project, "Announcing The Marfa Tapes. A project by @jackingram, @jonrandallmusic and me. Recorded in Marfa, TX. They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing... We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music.

The new collaborative album will be called The Marfa Tapes, and it will be released on May 7th.

They’re raw. You can hear the wind blowing, the cows mooing… We wanted you to feel like you were right there with us, sitting around the campfire, escaping the world, disappearing into the music. - MIranda Lambert

Did you catch Jack, Miranda, and Jon‘s performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? The Texas trio performed “Geraldene” from the upcoming album on the popular daytime talk show. Watch it up top.

Craving more Texas and Red Dirt music? Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! app on ANDROID or IOS to continuously stream the best music in the world. Sounds great at work during the week, or relaxing on the weekend. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen to too, Buddy Logan's Aircheck features interviews with the scene's biggest acts and is available to stream or download everywhere that fine podcasts can be found.