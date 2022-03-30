Miranda Lambert is coming to Las Vegas for a headlining residency, and Taste of Country is sending one lucky winner and a guest to Sin City to see the show in person!

The currently reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year will celebrate the next chapter in her career with a headlining Las Vegas residency. Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency is slated to debut on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, where it will run for 24 total scheduled shows.

Lambert's Vegas residency was designed exclusively for Zappos Theater, with Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment serving as promoters for the one-of-a-kind concert experience. Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency will feature hit songs and album cuts from across Lambert's entire career, as well as her selections from her forthcoming project, Palomino, which is set for release on April 29.

Enter below for the chance to win. Taste of Country will give one lucky winner and a guest tickets to Lambert's Velvet Rodeo show on Sept. 30, roundtrip airfare and a two-night stay at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 10AM PT. The pre-sale runs through Wednesday, April 6, at 10AM PT. The password for the pre-sale is MIRANDAVEGAS.

