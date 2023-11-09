Win Tickets to A Charlie Brown Christmas Live

A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a must watch during the holiday season for as long as I can remember. It's one of those feel good movies that brings about the holiday cheer, and typically, the whole family will enjoy it.

Now, you can experience the classic come to life in A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage. All the characters you know and love will step out of the cartoon and into real life. You'll feel like you're joining the Peanuts Gang in discovering the true meaning of Christmas.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is a present the whole family can enjoy! There’s no better way for both children and adults to discover the magic of the season!

If you're a fan of the show, then we're glad to say we're giving away one pair of tickets to a lucky winner! The show will be on November 30 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

All you have to do to enter is fill out the information below.

