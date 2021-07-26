Miss Lucky The Jack Russell Terrier Mix Is Looking For You

Get our free mobile app

Miss Lucky is on a mission to find a new place to live and she's got her eyes set on you.

She's a young pup with lots of life ahead of her, but she's starting out her life homeless and would really love to join your family. Miss Lucky is seven months old and is currently available for adoption from the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Executive Director Gayle Helms feels the best fit for Miss Lucky would with an active family, because being a Jack Russell Terrier mix, Jack Russell Terriers are known to have a lot of energy, and be the only dog in the house. She weighs in at twenty five pounds, has been spayed, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Miss Lucky will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.

For additional information on adopting Ally call 903.597.2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website. Due to concerns over COVID-19, pet adoptions are currently being handled by appointments only. Check out the animals that are available for adoption. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. - closed for lunch 1 - 2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. Pets Fur People offers dog boarding and routine vaccinations, except for rabies, to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner - spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated.

