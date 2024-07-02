This is the type of story they make movies out of, guys. We will never know the amazing journey that this dog went on to find its way back to its owners seven years after being stolen.

Last week a woman posted about a missing dog in Amarillo, TX. Originally she was just looking for help to get him cleaned up. But through the beauty of social media, she wound up reuniting the dog with his grateful owners. Here's how the original post read:

This guy needs to be seen by a vet. I've had him for a few hours, given him a bath and some balm for his nose, but he is shivering and he's not scared. I think he has a fever and skin infection. I am flat broke. Any advice? He is so sweet, I just can't afford to get him seen right now.

As it turns out someone on the page recognized the dog and responded that he looked just like her puppy that had gone missing SEVEN YEARS AGO.

And this story, which has gone viral with over 12,000 shares on Facebook, does have a happy ending.

Check out this beautiful reunion:

"I have him safe and sound! He will be properly cared for and loved! Lots of happy tears! Now to surprise my kiddos! I APPRECIATE all who donated! And I APPRECIATE Rebecca Latimer for donating her time! And money to get him home safe! He has a bad bacterial skin infection and a double ear infection. He is on three meds! has an appt booked in two weeks for a follow up!"

Like Journey sang "Don't Stop Believin'!"

