Missing Texas Woman Last Seen 5 Days Ago Is ‘Vulnerable To Any Predator’, Says Texas EqquSearch

It's happened again...Another story about a missing woman in the state of Texas has now come across your Facebook feed. Texas EqquSearch needs your help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman who is described as having serious medical and intellectual issues.

Its now been 5 days since Martina Lopez was last seen on Houston's north side, and search efforts are ramping up.

In a statement, Texas EquuSearch teams explain why it's so incredibly important that she's found:

"The search for 20 year-old Martina Lopez is quickly intensifying so we can find her safe, and prevent her from being harmed. Martina has several serious medical issues, and she is not intellectually able to know she is in danger. Martina is very naive and childlike, which makes her vulnerable to any predator. Our searchers are working around the clock to find t his girl safe. Please make your viewers and readers aware of how urgent it is to find Martina quick. Her physical and mental well-being depends on it."

According to KTRK, Lopez's family says she has been diagnosed with autism, bipolar disorder and epilepsy. She's 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has brown eyes and red hair.

Texas EqquSearch says Lopez was last seen wearing pink Barbie biker shorts, a gray long-sleeved thermal pajama shirt with candy canes, pink flowery shoes, a pale pink and blue tie dyed hoodie and rose pink backpack purse. She was also wearing a navy blue face mask with white flowers.

Lopez was last seen along the Metro Rail line in Houston and can be anywhere.

Anyone with any information that could help searchers should call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 - or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.