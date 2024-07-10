Anytime I make it to the Dallas, TX area I make it a point to stop in for a pie, but now the pizza chain dubbed the fastest growing in America just a few years ago is facing bankruptcy and possible closures.

If you haven't had MOD Pizza yet, you're missing out. The chain, which was founded in Seattle in '08, has already been forced to close 44 company-owned restaurants this year. According to a MOD Pizza spokesperson most of these had exhibited “sustained underperformance despite best efforts of the restaurant teams.”

This puts on display just how fast the food service industry can change. In 2017, MOD Pizza was said to be one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the country. The company expanded by opening 110 of its then-200-plus locations that year alone according to Business Insider.

“At MOD, we’re committed to using our business as a platform to make a positive social impact,” says Ally. In 2016, the company pledged to help 165 charities in the U.S. and U.K. by donating $1 for every MOD-size pizza sold during the week of the fundraiser. They estimate that $250,000 would go to charities that week.

And still growing after the pandemic, by May 2021, there were 500 MOD Pizza locations in the U.S. MOD Pizza (MOD is short for Made On Demand), was created by Scott and Ally Svenson who say that they were trying to figure out an economical way to feed their four boys.

According to WNCT, the company is working on “a turnaround plan” amid multiple reports that the company is considering filing for bankruptcy.

As of July this year, MOD Pizza has 512 locations across 28 states, with the most in Texas (113), Washington (72), California (46), Arizona (32) and Oregon (32).

