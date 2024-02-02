Here in Texas people put in long hard hours to collect a paycheck to provide for their families. While that might be the same across the country, I know that after putting in the long hours it’s almost a punch in the gut to see all of the money we worked hard to get just disappear as we pay our bills. But there are a few things that we can do to help stretch our dollars, so they don’t seem to evaporate so quickly.

I’m sure this is something that many of us think about often because bills just continue to stack up. Obviously, inflation has hurt all of us; the cost of living has gone up. But besides not going to buy a $7 coffee at Starbucks what other things can we do to help keep more of our money in our own bank account? There was an article released by Money Talks News about things you can give up in order to save money and I found some of their tips to be helpful.

Saving Money Isn’t Easy

Every time we turn around there is another unexpected expense that is taking any additional income we have. Whether it's a problem with your vehicle or something that needs fixed on the house. Just know that so many of us are trying our best but right now it’s just difficult, don’t beat yourself up when you’re trying to be diligent with your spending.

Let’s Look at the Tips to Save Money

Here are a few things you can do to help create a savings account and a little safety net, so you have something when life’s little emergencies pop up. Because we know they will.

