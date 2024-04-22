‘Young Sheldon’ Star Spotted at East Texas Crawfish Joint Over The Weekend

You can take the boy out of East Texas, but you can't take the love of crawfish out of the East Texas boy. One of the breakout stars of the hit CBS show "Young Sheldon" was back home in East Texas over the weekend, and was feeling hungry.

Montana Jordan stopped by Circle M Crawfish on Sunday, and while there was no report on what the young television star ordered, we've gotta assume it was some of that delicious crawfish they're serving up right now.

We'd like to give a shout-out to Montana Jordan for stopping by Circle M Crawfish today! It was so awesome of you to swing by and hang out with our team. We're thrilled that you also took the time to snap a photo with everyone. Your visit really made our day!

The Texas native has become a fan-favorite portraying Sheldon Cooper's big brother, Georgie Cooper, since 2017. The show centers on the childhood of The Big Bang Theory's high-functioning autistic genius Sheldon Cooper growing up in East Texas.

This season of "Young Sheldon," the 7th, will be the last. The series finale will air on May 16th. But Jordan's star is on the rise, so much so that he has been tapped for his own spin-off.

The new half-hour comedy spin-off will star the East Texan opposite actress Emily Osment, who'll continue in her role as the mother of Georgie's child Mandy McAllister. The show will center around the two young parents raising their family here in Texas.

The new show will be a part of CBS's 2024-25 TV season.