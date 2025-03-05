Moody Gardens in Galveston, Texas has so much going on with attractions, a hotel, spa, convention center, and golf course. The entire property is gearing up for a whole lot of fun as Spring Break 2025 approaches.

The season will include fun, art, and adventure for the whole family.

Does this sound like something you and your family would enjoy? You and your family can experience all of this for yourselves by participating in our contest below!

What You Can Expect Visiting Moody Gardens

Within the three gigantic pyramids Moody Gardens is a great time for the entire family! This year, your family can explore The Art of Music Experience, have some fun at the Lasting Impressions 3D art film, or try out the hands-on activities like Pyramid kids camp or Junior Golf Camp.

There is so much to do and see when you’re visiting Moody Gardens in Galveston, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to enjoy everything. Sometimes a short trip just leaves you wanting more.

If you stay at the hotel at Moody Gardens remember you can enjoy a new animal experience in the hotel lobby on select Saturdays.

You can book packages directly by clicking here.

How You Can Win Tickets to Moody Gardens

Participate in the contest below by entering your information and you could win a package that includes four tickets to Moody Gardens, admission to each of the pyramids and attractions.

We will be giving away one grand prize which will include everything listed above plus an overnight hotel stay and a round of golf.

Good Luck!

