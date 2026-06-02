(Tyler, Texas) - So yes, the Texas Lottery is not a sound retirement option. That doesn't mean it's not fun to play on occasion. The pick-your-number games are cool, and have some nice payouts, but scratch offs can provide that instant euphoria of a quick win.

I went through the Texas Lottery website and handpicked 12 tickets that could be pretty lucky for you. I'm no expert, so don't take this as if I am, I'm just looking at the number of prizes available and the age of the tickets. Those two metrics determined my Top 12 Texas Lottery scratch offs to play this month.

Recent Texas Lottery Winner in Tyler

We learned last week that a Tyler resident took home a $1 million prize from a Texas Lottery scratch off (101.5 KNUE). That anonymous resident bought the ticket at Tyler Travel Center on the Loop 323. That winner played the $50 Casino Millions game.

Million Dollar Winner Tyler Game No. 2689 - Casino Millions - Texas Lottery loading...

$50 is a huge gamble, yes, but, just like at the casinos, you have to bet big to win big. And yes, as some Debbie Downers pointed out in our social media comments, I'm well aware that taxes eat up a good chunk of that win. I'm not sorry for saying this, that was so dumb to type out that comment, just say congratulations and move on.

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My Top 12 Texas Lottery Scratch Off Tickets to Play in June

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

Yes, there's no guarantee that you'll win anything with these tickets. But hey, it's fun to drop $20 on some of these tickets just to see what happens. I may run to the gas station later today and grab a couple of $5 tickets just cause.

Have Fun Playing the Texas Lottery

There are tickets with some nice jackpots still available to win. Take a look at the tickets below and have some fun playing the Texas Lottery this month. Good luck my friends.

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Top 12 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play in June While it is not a sound retirement solution, it is fun to play the Texas Lottery, just be smart about it. I've handpicked 12 scratch off tickets that could be good to play this month. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media