(Austin, Texas) - To be Captain Obvious for a moment, it gets hot during the summer in East Texas. Even new TV meteorologists to our area are surprised by the heat we experience. While, for the most part, we've grown accustomed to it, we still love to come inside to a cool house.

What's cool (I always intend my puns) is that the origin of air conditioning as we know it today started back in the 1950s in Austin, Texas with some experiments. Those experiments created an indoor environment that is comfortable for us to enjoy during the blazing hot months. Let's learn how central air got its start in Austin.

Air Conditioning Began in Austin, Texas

Air conditioning was not a new thing in the 1950s to help cool us down in the summer (mysanantonio.com). Rooms, not the whole house, would be cooled by a window unit. Central air wasn't even a new thing, it was only reserved for stores or the richest of the rich in their homes.

It took a 1953 experiment by the National Association of Home Builders to bring a more affordable cooling option to homes. According to KUT News, it was known as Air Conditioned Village and contained 1,100 to 1,400 square foot ranch style homes designed to test different types of shading, attic fans, insulation and more.

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Beginning of Central Air Conditioning in Texas

In total, there were 22 homes built and sold for around $12,000 give or take. These were the first homes with central air that specifically targeted the middle class home buyer. The experiment was so impressive that even a delegation from the Soviet Union (this was the 1950s, mind you, during the height of the Cold War) to check out the home designs.

Today, Austin gets the brunt of the jokes about being the only non-Texan city in Texas. But, in this case, we do have to tip our hats to folks in that area at the time for trying out this summer experiment. Without it, we wouldn't have the comfort in our home that we do today.

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