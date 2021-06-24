More Texas Girl Power in the Tokyo Olympics

Who runs the world? GIRLS! The upcoming Tokyo Olympics has a nice roster of women representing Texas and we all know everything in Texas is extraordinary. The Tokyo Olympics will have 10 amazing female athletes representing the Lone Star State.

If you didn't know Black Girl Magic is real after seeing this list of young ladies you will be a believer. All of these women claimed their slots on Team USA by working hard, going the extra mile and believing in themselves when others didn't. As a woman there are so many different adversities that we have to face and as a black woman there are 100 times more. With the Olympics it is all based performance so competitors are rewarded based on their talent and ability.

1. Simone Biles - Spring, Texas - Gymnastics

2.Sha'Carri Richardson - Dallas, Texas - Track & Field

3. Simone Manuel - Sugarland, Texas - Swimming

4. Inika McPherson - Port Arthur, Texas - Track & Field

5. Jasmine Moore - Grand Prairie, Texas - Track & Field

6. Natalie Hinds - Midland, Texas - Swimming

7. Tamyra Mensah Stock - Katy, Texas - Wrestling

8. Ariel Atkins - Duncanville, Texas - Basketball

9. Chiaka Ogbogu - Coppell, Texas - Volleyball

10. Brittney Griner - Houston, Texas - Basketball

