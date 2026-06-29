LUBBOCK, TEXAS -- Texas Tech football is about to get its own docuseries on Paramount+, which will give fans a VIP, all-access look behind the scenes as the Red Raiders prepare for the 2026 season. It's planned as a limited four-part series that will follow the team's pre-season program as they work through their off-season workouts, recruiting efforts, spring practices, and more.

Fans Will Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Red Raiders

It looks like we will get a look at players, coaches, and all that hard work that happens way before the first kickoff, according to Deadline. And since Texans love all things football, we can't wait. For many Texas football fans, that's part of the excitement.

Game days may last just a few hours, but months of preparation, conditioning, meetings, and recruiting help shape every season. This series promises to pull back the curtain on that process.

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I don't know about you, but I've wondered about how much hard work these guys put in. We see extraordinary performances on the field, but so much goes into it. And this new series will give us a peek behind the curtain.

Cameras Captured Practices, Meetings, and More

So what do we know about it so far? According to Texas Tech football, cameras followed the team through their workouts, team meetings, and other moments that you and I rarely get to see.

The Series Is Expected Before Football Season Begins

We are super excited to hear that the docuseries is expected to premiere before the start of the 2026 football season. In addition to all the new footage production crews have captured recently, we'll also (hopefully) get to see some of the existing behind-the-scenes footage from The Brand, which you can learn more about here.

We can't wait to see what they're creating. You know what else we can't wait for here in Texas? FOOTBALL SEASON, baby! Bring it on.

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