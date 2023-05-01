One of Country's biggest stars is hitting the road again, and we want you and a friend to be able to experience the magic of Morgan Wallen LIVE in concert!

Here's what you could win:

Roundtrip airfare for two to see Morgan Wallen's 'One Night at a Time' tour in a surprise location

Two-night hotel stay in the concert city

Two tickets to see Morgan Wallen's 'One Night at a Time' tour in a surprise city

$500 in spending money

Sound good? It's time to get in to win.

Listen for the codes you need to enter below on weekdays starting Monday, May 1, 2023, through Friday, May 19, 2023. You can also gain additional entries by following the prompts to get social with us.

*This is a multi-market promotion open to those ages 21 and older. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday. May 22, 2022. Prize is provided by Big Loud.*

