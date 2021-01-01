The Most Anticipated Movies of 2021

2020 was a bit of a wash in terms of movie releases. As soon as the pandemic hit the US, movie theaters shut down and production screeched to a halt. Some films were released straight to VOD and streaming, while many others were postponed to a later date.

But that’s in the past now. It’s 2021, a new year with new opportunities. And better yet, new movies. There’s a lot of buzz-worthy films that are scheduled to be released next year. Here’s the ones we’re looking forward to the most.