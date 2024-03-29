Surprising Data: Tiny East Texas Town Ranks 5th Most Stressed in the U.S.

When we think of stressed-out folks we tend to think of people living in major cities, like Dallas, TX. But according to some surprising new data, a tiny town in East Texas is the most stressed in The Lone Star State.

If you've wondered which cities are the most stressed in the U.S., the website Zippia has compiled data on everything from work to financial problems and everything in between.

To determine which cities were the most stressed we looked into the average number of hours worked each week, how long the average commute was, and determined the income-to-home price ratio.

I was shocked to see a small town in East Texas rank so high in the state but to see it come in at number five across the entire country is concerning.

Based on the data, if you want to steer clear of a stressful life, you're going to want to steer clear of Deep East Texas, specifically the oldest town in the state: Nacogdoches.

Hours Worked: 44

Commute: 14.1 minutes

Income-to-Home-Price Ratio: 11.49%

Here's what else Zippia had to say about Nac, "The No. 5 stressed-out city is Nacogdoches, Texas. The city is plagued by a 44-hour workweek and an 11.49% income-to-home-price ratio. The only least stressful thing Nacogdoches has to offer is the 14-minute commute."

Did you see that coming? I did not. For good measure, below are the ten Most Stressed Cities according to their data:

