Mountain Dew Major Melon Available Everywhere January 2021

Although the anticipated beverage has been popping up prior to its original January 2021 release date, I have not see any Mountain Dew Major Melon on store shelves around the Flint area. No need to panic, instead of the normal store exclusivity with new Mountain Dew drinks, this watermelon pop will be available everywhere Pepsi products are sold.

I have to be honest, I did not even know that Mountain Dew Major Melon was in the works, did you? My boyfriend Nick drinks a lot of Diet Mountain Dew, and is usually aware when they are releasing a new flavor - not this time. Nonetheless, we know now.

I did see that Walmart is already selling this new flavor online, but not a surprise - it is already sold out. But lucky for you, Amazon has some in stock. Mountain Dew Major Melon is being advertised as a life changing flavor. Does that include knocking out the coronavirus? I doubt it, but wouldn't that be cool if it did? Either way, I will try it - most likely with a shot of vodka or tequila.

I have been well aware of the power Mountain Dew beverages have over people, I see it firsthand with my guy Nick. When people are passionate about a pop - they let it show. Nick has hats and T-shirts that sport the Mountain Dew logo. Did you know there is even a Mountain Dew cookbook? There is, and it is full of recipes like Mountain Dew Pancakes, Mountain Dew Jalapeno Poppers, Mountain Dew Pork Chops and more.

Who knows, this watermelon pop could be the answer to your New Year's Day hangover? Happy New Year.