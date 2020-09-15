Red Lobster Is Now Serving A Mountain Dew Margarita – The ‘DEW Garita’

First things first, I just got off the phone with a nice gentleman at the Red Lobster on Pierson Road. I can confirm that our Flint location is indeed now serving the 'Dew Garita'.

The DEW Garita is a margarita made with Mountain Dew (duh). I am guessing it is mixed with tequila too? From personal experience, I can tell you everything is good with tequila. It looks as though this is just the beginning of new flavored items at Red Lobster. According to Delish, a representative from the company made the following statement,

'Red Lobster is thrilled to work with PepsiCo, not only because it has a great portfolio of brands, but specifically because of the food and beverage innovation possibilities. The DEW Garita is the first delicious taste of the types of inspired menu items to come.'

Does that mean more Mountain Dew inspired items, or flavored items in general? Either way - I am down. I'll try anything once, twice if I like it. That being said, I have a feeling I will be having two DEW Garita's.

What I am most excited about, other than the drink itself, is the fact that my boyfriend Nick wants to try one. Nick is not a big alcohol drinker, but he does love Mountain Dew, therefore he is in to try one. He is so excited about this cocktail that I even volunteered to not drink and be our designated driver. Trust me, I never have volunteered for that before.

On second thought, I could always get us an Uber. Cheers.