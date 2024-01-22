Effective Immediately: Popular PepsiCo Soda No Longer Sold in The Lone Star State

Effective Immediately: Popular PepsiCo Soda No Longer Sold in The Lone Star State

Whether you reside in Houston, TX or call The Big D home, you are going to have a harder and harder time finding it anywhere anymore.

No, no, it's not Dr Pepper, thank God. But PepsiCo has announced that one of its popular energy drinks has been discontinued effective immediately.

"After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today," the company posted.

So apparently their strategy is "Oh, sorry, your favorite drink is gone, drink a Rockstar instead."

The soda company cites changes in consumer behavior as the reason behind the cancellation. "There's two big variables that we're trying to optimize," said PepsiCo Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta. "One is consumer interaction with our brands. And the proxy we're using for that is units or specific purchasing act. And then the other one is obviously margin for the overall business. And those are the two variables that we're maximizing."

So, listen if you come across MTN Dew Energy at Dollar General or Walmart, you may want to buy them out. Get every last case you can find. You know, very soon, that there are gonna be a lot of tweaking Texans willing to pay way above market value for a fix online.

A reminder that Mtn Dew Energy contains 180mg of caffeine per 16oz can. It and other caffeinated drinks are not recommended for children, pregnant or nursing women, or people sensitive to caffeine.

