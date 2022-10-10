Mugshot Monday: Unbelievable, 73 People Went To Jail In Smith County Last Weekend

Get our free mobile app

Each weekday the Smith County Sheriff's office releases a list of people booked into the Smith County Jail from the previous day or weekend. After receiving the report today (Monday, October 10th), it seemed as if law enforcement in and around Smith County, Texas were performing their jobs quite well last weekend.

A staggering 73 people were booked into the Smith County jail from Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 10th.

Reviewing this public information as we do, arrests in Smith County are often performed by Smith County Sheriff's Office and Tyler Police, however, this was a busy weekend for agencies throughout the county. There were arrests made by Smith County Constables, the Department of Public Safety, Lindale Police, Bullard Police, Whitehouse Police and Arp Police in addition to Tyler Police and the Smith County Sheriff's Office.

There was a lot happening in East Texas last weekend - festivals, live music, outdoor events and football-watching gatherings for college and pro level - giving East Texans a lot to celebrate. With those celebrations, adult beverages were available leading quite a few East Texans to make the wrong decision and to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after they had been drinking.

Drinking while intoxicated remains one of the major offenses that East Texans are arrested for in Smith County along with:

possession of a controlled substance

theft

aggravated robbery

parole violations

Many of those arrested were issued bonds and some posted bail and are now out in the public once again while others remain behind bars awaiting a meeting with a judge. All of the individuals featured in the following gallery are presumed innocent until they are found guilty by a jury of their peers or by a county judge.

