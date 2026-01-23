(KNUE-FM) I was rather surprised to discover this. Did you know there is only one stretch of Loop 323 in Tyler with a 40 MPH speed limit?

Why Loop 323 Is So Important to Tyler Traffic

For those who travel through Tyler, whether for work or play, there's an excellent chance you'll find yourself on Loop 323 at some point. It's one of the major "arteries," if you will, for traffic in Tyler. Before we continue, I think it's worth recalling that, once upon a time, there was no Loop 323.

How Did Loop 323 in Tyler Begin?

In November 1951, a little Farm to Market Road—FM 1803—was established. It was a 4.8-mile "bypass" from Highway 271, which I'm sure you're familiar with. Then, in 1953, another Farm to Market Road was created—FM 845.

According to Wikipedia, this one offered an alternative route on the more northern side of Tyler. Eventually, these FM roads were extended, and FM 845 merged with FM 1803. Finally, in 1957, the now extended FM 1803 was "rebranded" as the Loop 323 we know today.

What is the speed limit on Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas?

The speed limit on Loop 323, which is 19.7 miles long, is typically 50 MPH or close to it, though it can be higher. However, there is one stretch of Loop 323 where the speed limit drops to 40 MPH. Any guesses? Too late, I'm gonna tell ya...;) Or actually, the Tyler Police Department shared this a few years ago on its Facebook page:

Here’s a lil tidbit you may not know. The speed limit on the south Loop is 40mph between Old Bullard Rd heading east and New Copeland Rd heading west. It’s the only spot on Loop 323 that’s 40mph.

And there it is. This is the only place on Loop 323 where the speed limit drops to 40 MPH. And what does it matter? Well, consider it a friendly reminder from one of our East Texas Police Departments, who would really rather NOT pull you over for zipping through there like a bat outta...

Anyway, you get the point.

